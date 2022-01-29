AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $410.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

