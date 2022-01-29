Alphr finance Price Tops $0.0707 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $122,242.26 and $59,773.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.