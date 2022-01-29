Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

PINE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

