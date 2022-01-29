alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.51

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.51 ($22.17) and last traded at €19.50 ($22.16), with a volume of 368806 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.50 ($22.16).

A number of brokerages have commented on AOX. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.93. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

