AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AEAE opened at $9.82 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

