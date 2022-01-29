Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

MO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 7,548,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.