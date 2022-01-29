Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 47,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

