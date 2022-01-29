Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 47,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.
About Amalgamated Financial
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
