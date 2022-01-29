AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

