AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 53,865,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,760,773. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $53,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.