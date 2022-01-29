American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2,883.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 232.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $1,176,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

