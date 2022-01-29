American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last three months.

NYSE CANO opened at $5.26 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

