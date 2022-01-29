American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.