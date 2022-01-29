American Century Companies Inc. Sells 254,733 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,733 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $59,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

