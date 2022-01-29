American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.11.

AXP stock opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $115.81 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

