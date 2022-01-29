Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 524,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

