Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.91 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $585.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 816,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,029. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.