Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

