Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $50.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $51.68 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $217.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.33 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.43. 1,917,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.76. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

