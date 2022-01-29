Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Guess? by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.