Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

OCUL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 680,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $409.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,628. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

