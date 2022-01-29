Analysts Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.88. 422,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

