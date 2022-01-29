Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $1.84. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $14.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $60.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

