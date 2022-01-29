Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

TTCF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 961,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.