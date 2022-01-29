Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,519,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

