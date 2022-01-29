Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,415. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

