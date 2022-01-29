Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 542,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,821. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.