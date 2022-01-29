Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce $16.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 908,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $764.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

