Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 369,557 shares of company stock valued at $917,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 113,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

