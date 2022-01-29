Analysts Offer Predictions for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

PFG stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

