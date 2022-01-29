Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $138.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 98,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,069. BRP has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

