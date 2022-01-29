Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $56.41

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

