Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $56.41

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
