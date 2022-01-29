Analysts Set Expectations for BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.03.

NYSE:BP opened at $31.07 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

