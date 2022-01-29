Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $107.17

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,242,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 635,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

