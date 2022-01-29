Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $79.63

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,354,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

