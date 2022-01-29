Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price at $27.31

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNBE traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 1,106,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $23,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

