Analysts Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) PT at $390.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

LNEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNEGY remained flat at $$38.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.