Analysts Set Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Price Target at $21.10

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $20.91. 10,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Professional has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Professional by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

