Analyzing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MedAvail alerts:

This table compares MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -241.08% -87.61% -67.44% China Jo-Jo Drugstores N/A N/A N/A

MedAvail has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 2.96 -$26.81 million ($1.66) -0.76 China Jo-Jo Drugstores $133.13 million 0.10 -$8.12 million ($0.20) -1.60

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. China Jo-Jo Drugstores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 594.44%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats MedAvail on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. The firm is a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. Its business segments include retail drugstores, an online pharmacy, wholesale distribution of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies, and the cultivation and sale of herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. The company was founded in September 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.