Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.56 ($43.32).

AAL opened at GBX 3,321.50 ($44.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £44.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,065.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,977.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

