AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.94 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

