Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

