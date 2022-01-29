AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. AO World has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

