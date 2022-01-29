Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,592. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $154,408,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.