Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $95.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $359.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Appian stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 717,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,135. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $236.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

