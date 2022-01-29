Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 179,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $352,720,000 after acquiring an additional 144,096 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $178,265,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

