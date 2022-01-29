Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

