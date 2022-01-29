Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.33. 179,935,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,911,359. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

