Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.99.

AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

