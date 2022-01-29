Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

