Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 432,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ABR stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

